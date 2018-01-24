QUIZ – How well do you know Neil Diamond?

In what year was Neil Diamond inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame?
Click to Flip
Neil Diamond was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984.
In what year was Neil Diamond inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?
Click to Flip
Neil Diamond was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.
Where was Neil Diamond born?
Credit: Shutterstock Click to Flip
Neil Diamond was born in Brooklyn, New York.
Which famous singer did Neil Diamond attend high school with?
Credit: Abraham Lincoln High School Yearbook Click to Flip
Credit: Erasmus Hall High School Yearbook
Neil Diamond went to Erasmus Hall High School with Barbra Streisand. They were in the Freshman Chorus and Choral Club together, but weren't friends.
What was Neil Diamond's major at New York University?
Click to Flip
Neil Diamond was a pre-med major. He attended NYU on a fencing scholarship.
Who was the first company to hire Neil Diamond to write music?
Credit: m. superstein / Shutterstock.com Click to Flip
Credit: Shutterstock
Sunbeam Music Publishing hired Neil before he graduated college for a 16-week job writing songs for $50 a week.
What song is Neil Diamond's first hit single?
Click to Flip
Neil Diamond's first hit single was "Solitary Man," released in 1966 by Bert Berns's Bang Records, then a subsidiary of Atlantic.
How many times has Neil Diamond been married?
Photo by Alejandro Avila from Pexels Click to Flip
Photo by Alejandro Avila from Pexels
He has been married three times. In 1963, Diamond married his high school sweetheart, school teacher Jaye Posner and divorced in 1969. In 1969, Diamond married production assistant Marcia Murphey. They were married for 25 years before they divorced in 1994. In 2012, Diamond married his manager, Katie McNeill.
For what song did Neil Diamond win the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score in 1973?
Click to Flip
Neil Diamond won the Golden Globe for the soundtrack to "Jonathan Livingston Seagull."
Which of Neil Diamond's albums is ranked highest?
Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com Click to Flip
"Hot August Night" from 1972 is Neil Diamond's highest ranked album. It includes the songs "Solitary Man," "Cherry Cherry" and "Sweet Caroline."
When did Neil Diamond get his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
Credit: Shutterstock Click to Flip
Credit: Shutterstock
Neil Diamond received the 2,475th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday, Aug. 10, 2012.
What baseball team has helped make "Sweet Caroline" so popular?
Click to Flip
The song has been played at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, since at least 1997 and in the middle of the eighth inning at every game since 2002.