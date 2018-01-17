Remembering Dolores O’Riordan with the best of The Cranberries

We are still in shock from the sudden passing of The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan this week. Many of us are playing songs we haven’t listened to in years, just to hear her voice and the emotions she brought to her work as we face our own mortality – she was just 46 years old, the same age as many of her fans.

When I think of The Cranberries I think of the song “Linger.” The song is from the album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? which came out 1993. “Linger” remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 24 weeks.

It’s just one of three songs from The Cranberries that hit the Billboard charts. “When You’re Gone/Free To Decide” peaked at number 22 in February of 1997 and 1994’s “Dreams” it number 42.

The international band topped charts worldwide with other songs and albums, many of which we haven’t heard in a long time, some, for those of us in the U.S., never.

They released their music in an acoustic version in April 2017 on the album Something Else.

Here is a list of songs from The Cranberries to help us all remember Dolores and what she brought to the world of music. When you’re done, take a moment and share with us why you love Dolores and The Cranberries as well as your favorite song from them.