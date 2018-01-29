comments cash

Sam Raimi to Direct ‘Kingkiller Chronicles’ for Lionsgate

Sam Raimi (Spiderman) is in negotiations to direct The Kingkiller Chronicles, the movie based on the fantasy book series by Patrick Rothfuss.

Last year, Lionsgate announced they were developing a television series and movie trilogy based on the books with Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame attached as producer and musical director, according to Variety.

The Kingkiller Chronicles is a book trilogy that follows Kvothe, a young wizard who recounts his early years in University and traveling the world that led to his claim to fame. The first two books, A Name in the Wind and The Wise Man’s Fear, were both New York Times Bestsellers. The third book in the series, tentatively titled The Doors of Stone, does not have a release date set.

In the meantime, Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in the reboot of Mary Poppins, starring opposite Emily Blunt, which is expected for a Christmas 2018 release.

Sam Raimi has been busy producing the follow up to his famous Ash vs the Evil Dead series. His last directing credit was Oz: The Great and the Powerful in 2013.

