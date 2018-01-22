Scarlett Johansson calls out James Franco at the Women’s March

Scarlett Johansson had a simple message for James Franco during her speech at the Women’s March, which was held in Los Angeles on Jan. 20: “I want my pin back.”

Franco, who has shown public support for the Time’s Up movement, has recently been accused of sexual misconduct. Franco was seen wearing a Time’s Up pin at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards and wearing a black suit.

“In light of the recent revelations regarding abuse of power and sexual harassment,” Johansson said in the speech via People, “and the question of consent versus coercion, I find myself pensive, taking time and digging deep to understand where we are and how we got here.”

She went on. “My mind baffles — how could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?”

It was then when Johansson said she wanted her pin back.

A representative for Scarlett Johansson later confirmed that she was speaking about James Franco.

Franco has not commented on Johansson’s speech, but he has denied the allegations against him (as has literally every single actor who has been accused of anything). “Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for the things that I have done,” Franco said to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way.

Despite allegations, Franco is still receiving and attending awards shows and nominations for his role as Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist. While the Oscars haven’t cast their official votes yet, they have already selected their nominations — meaning it’s likely Franco will still receive a Best Lead Actor nomination.

Johansson, meanwhile, has also called out Woody Allen for sexual abuse — Johansson having starred in three of Allen’s films in the past.