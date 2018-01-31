Sega denies rumors that a new Sonic all-star racing game is in development

But…can they still make it anyway?

On Jan. 30, an internal leak at Sega lit the internet on fire with rumors that Sumo Digital was developing a new Sonic kart racing game — the first Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed game we’ve had in six years.

It didn’t take long for Sega to shut that rumor down, however. Aaron Webber, face of social media and PR at Sega, quickly took to Twitter to announce that none of this is true. “Hi guys — saw rumors floating today about another SART game,” he wrote. “Just wanted to confirm it’s not a thing!”

Hi guys – saw rumors floating today about another SART game. Just wanted to confirm it’s not a thing! — Aaron Webber (@RubyEclipse) January 30, 2018

And just like that, our dreams are dead.

It leaves us wondering, though — what if this could eventually lead to something? Maybe Sega didn’t have any plans for a new Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed game before the fake story broke, but maybe — just maybe — they saw how excited that fans were about the idea and will at least consider returning to the property.

Crazier things have happened. In fact, it happens in the film industry more often than you might think. The only reason Marvel’s Deadpool was ever green-lit was because people responded so well to the test-footage that was “accidentally” leaked online.

For now, though, it doesn’t look like it’s happening. In fact, we’re not entirely sure what’s next for Sonic. Last year, Sega released two separate games starring everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog — Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces — but there’s been no word on what’s coming next (apart from his own live-action film, allegedly coming in 2018, that is).

Meanwhile, the leak also stated that Sumo Digital was working on a new first person shooter game. There’s been no word from Webber or anyone else on Sega whether that is true or not, but it’s a pretty vague claim to be made. Like, would anyone be all that surprised if Sega made a first person shooter? Doesn’t, like, every video-game company that’s ever existed make first person shooters?

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if any new details come from Sega in regards to that. For now, enjoy playing your older renditions of Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed on Xbox One (or 360, if you’re still one of those people), PC, PS3 and Wii U.