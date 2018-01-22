‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ reaches $600 million domestically

Star Wars: The Last Jedi reached a major milestone at the domestic box office on Saturday.

The latest film in the epic space franchise just passed $600 million at the domestic box office. It is only the sixth film in history to reach this mark. It took The Last Jedi 37 days to achieve this. It is now the third-fastest grossing movie of all time.

This weekend should see Star Wars: The Last Jedi reach around $605 million domestically. It will more than likely pass The Avengers (which grossed $623 million back in 2012) and will become the fifth highest domestic grossing film of all-time.

The Force Awakens is currently the highest grossing domestic film of all-time and The Last Jedi would like to join it in the top five. The Last Jedi holds the second largest opening weekend in history only behind The Force Awakens. The Last Jedi is also the fourth Star Wars film to have grossed over a billion dollars worldwide. It joins The Phantom Menace, Rogue One and The Force Awakens.

The Last Jedi is now currently the ninth highest grossing film worldwide just slightly ahead of Frozen. The next film it is trying to pass is Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II but it looks very unlikely that it will be able to pass it.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently playing in theaters everywhere.