Steven Spielberg is eyeing ‘Indiana Jones 5’ and a ‘West Side Story’ reboot as his next projects

Steven Spielberg may be 71 years old, but he has no plans on slowing down anytime soon. Deadline is reporting that Spielberg is eyeing Indiana Jones 5 and a West Side Story reboot as his upcoming projects.

These projects have not been confirmed and Spielberg has declined to comment on them. They are, however, two projects that Spielberg has been circling around for some time now.

This is especially true for the inevitable Indiana Jones 5. Disney attainted the rights to the franchise when they bought Lucasfilm back in 2012. Despite the mixed results with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Spielberg announced he was keen on returning to the directors chair for the next outing, and that he was eyeing Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt to don Indy’s hat and whip.

Disney is currently hoping to release the film sometime in 2020. If Spielberg does indeed chose to make this his next project, he should have no problem hitting that release date.

Spielberg has also long been interested in retelling West Side Story, based on the 1961 classic musical of the same name. Tony Kushner — who has worked with Spielberg in the past on Lincoln and Munich — is currently writing a script.

With The Post now in theaters and Ready Player One hitting this March, it likely won’t be long before we get some sort of official confirmation on these details. It’s also entirely possible that he choses to fast-track another project out of nowhere, as he’s done in the past and recently did with The Post.

Do you think we need another Indiana Jones movie? Personally I’d like to see Spielberg get redemption for Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and since they’re going to reboot the franchise no matter what, why not bring Steven Spielberg on board for it? Do you agree or disagree? Let us know in the comments below.