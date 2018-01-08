Television’s mid-season new and returning show premiere dates

There’s a lot to be excited about with mid-season television. From reboots and new shows to the return of our favorites, the next four months should prove to be amazing. Roseanne is coming back to TV, along with American Idol. Alan Cumming becomes the first openly gay lead character on U.S. television in Instinct ,while FOX tries out a new singing competition since Idol is now on ABC.
However, there is some sadness as we sit to watch the final seasons of Scandal, New Girl and The Fosters.
Here are the premiere dates of all the shows starting or starting again through April.
January 1:
The Bachelor
The Wall
Better Late Than Never
The Gifted
Lucifer
Valor
Lovesick
60 Days In
January 2:
NCIS
NCIS: New Orleans
Bull
Ellen’s Game of Games NEW
Chicago Med
Lethal Weapon
LA to Vegas NEW
The Mick
January 3:
The Goldbergs
Speechless
Modern Family
American Housewife
Match Game
The Amazing Race
SEAL Team
Criminal Minds
The Blacklist
Law & Order: SVU
Chicago P.D.
The X-Files
9-1-1 NEW
Match Game
Grown-ish
Catfish
January 4:
The Big Bang Theory
Young Sheldon
Mom
Life in Pieces
S.W.A.T.
Superstore
The Good Place
Will & Grace
Great News
Chicago Fire
The Four: Battle for Stardom NEW
Nashville
January 5:
Child Support NEW
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
MacGyver
Hawaii Five-0
Blue Bloods
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
The End of the F***ing World
Devilman Crybaby
Rotten
Say Yes to the Dress
January 7:
Wisdom of the Crowd
NCIS: Los Angeles
Madam Secretary
Bob’s Burgers
The Simpsons
Ghosted
Family Guy
The Last Man on Earth
The Chi NEW
Star Trek: Discovery
January 8:
The Good Doctor
The Brave
January 9:
This Is Us
The Fosters FINAL SEASON
January 10:
The Magicians
Alone Together NEW
January 11:
Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta
The Rundown with Robin Thede
Critical Role
January 12:
Blindspot
Taken
Dateline NBC
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman NEW
Disjointed
Somebody Feed Phil
Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams
January 14:
Divorce
Crashing
Victoria
January 15:
Kevin Can Wait
Man with a Plan
Superior Donuts
9JKL
Scorpion
Supergirl
January 16:
The Flash
Black Lightning NEW
January 17:
Riverdale
Dynasty
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Path
Corporate
Relative Success with Tabatha
January 18:
Grey’s Anatomy
Scandal FINAL SEASON
How to Get Away with Murder
Supernatural
Arrow
Tiempos de guerra
Lip Sync Battle
Beyond
Portlandia
January 19:
Grace and Frankie
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!
Real Time with Bill Maher
High Maintenance
January 20:
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II
Say Yes Wedding SOS
January 21:
The Resident NEW
Counterpart NEW
January 22:
Mosaic NEW
The Alienist NEW
The Resident REGULAR TIME
January 23:
The Detour
Baskets
The Quad
Hate Thy Neighbor
January 24:
Waco
January 25:
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
January 26:
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Adventures of Puss in Boots
January 27:
Stalker Files
January 28:
El Ministerio del Tiempo
January 30:
Citizen Rose
Babylon Berlin
January 31:
Big Papi Needs a Job NEW
Step Up: High Water NEW
January TBA:
Britannia NEW
February 1:
A.P. Bio NEW
February 2:
2 Dope Queens NEW
Altered Carbon NEW
Strike Back
The Trade NEW
February 4:
Super Bowl LII
Puppy Bowl XIV
February 7:
Celebrity Big Brother
February 9:
2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
February 11:
Homeland
Our Cartoon President NEW
Here and Now NEW
February 12:
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
February 14:
This Close
February 15:
The Bachelor Winter Games NEW
Stargate Origins NEW
February 16:
Mozart in the Jungle
February 23:
The Tick
February 25:
The Walking Dead
Talking Dead
Ash vs. Evil Dead
February 26:
Living Biblically NEW
The Voice
Good Girls NEW
iZombie
Final Space NEW
February 27:
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. NEW
The Big Interview with Dan Rather
February 28:
Survivor
Designated Survivor
The Looming Tower NEW
February TBA:
Queer Eye for the Straight Guy REBOOT
Absentia NEW
Grand Prix Driver NEW
Life, Liberty & Levin NEW
March 1:
A.P. Bio TIME CHANGE
Atlanta Robbin’ Season
March 2:
Once Upon a Time
B: The Beginning NEW
March 4:
The Good Fight
March 7:
Life Sentence NEW
Hard Sun NEW
March 8:
Marvel’s Jessica Jones
The Oath NEW
March 9:
Dynasty
Love FINAL SEASON
March 10:
It Happened Here NEW
March 11:
American Idol REBOOT, NEW NETWORK
Deception NEW
Instinct NEW
NCIS: Los Angeles
Madam Secretary
March 13:
Rise NEW
For the People NEW
March 18:
Little Big Shots
Genius Junior NEW
March 20:
Rise NEW
March 22:
Untitled Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff NEW
March 25:
Little Big Shots NEW TIME
Billions
Trust NEW
March 26:
The Terror NEW
March 27:
Roseanne REBOOT
Splitting Up Together NEW
March 28:
Alex, Inc. NEW
The Americans FINAL SEASON
March 29:
Untitled Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff NEW TIME
Siren NEW
March 30:
A Series of Unfortunate Events
March TBA:
Empire
Star
Scream
April 1:
Sunday Night Baseball
April 2:
The Crossing NEW
April 3:
Roseanne REGULAR TIME
Shadowhunters
April 10:
New Girl FINAL SEASON
In Contempt NEW
April 13:
Rellik NEW
April 16:
Supergirl
April 20:
The Originals FINAL SEASON
April 24:
The 100
April 26:
Quantico
April 30:
Dancing with the Stars: All-Athletes Edition
April TBA:
The Handmaid’s Tale
Howards End NEW
May 6:
I’m Dying Up Here
Midseason TBA:
Sneaky Pete
Britannia NEW
Miracle WorkersNEW
The Last O.G. NEW