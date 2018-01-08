comments cash



Television’s mid-season new and returning show premiere dates

There’s a lot to be excited about with mid-season television. From reboots and new shows to the return of our favorites, the next four months should prove to be amazing. Roseanne is coming back to TV, along with American Idol. Alan Cumming becomes the first openly gay lead character on U.S. television in Instinct ,while FOX tries out a new singing competition since Idol is now on ABC.

However, there is some sadness as we sit to watch the final seasons of Scandal, New Girl and The Fosters.

Here are the premiere dates of all the shows starting or starting again through April.

January 1:

The Bachelor 
The Wall 
Better Late Than Never 
The Gifted
Lucifer 
Valor 
Lovesick
60 Days In 

January 2:

NCIS
NCIS: New Orleans
Bull 
Ellen’s Game of Games NEW
Chicago Med
Lethal Weapon
LA to Vegas NEW
The Mick

January 3:

The Goldbergs
Speechless
Modern Family
American Housewife
Match Game
The Amazing Race
SEAL Team 
Criminal Minds
The Blacklist 
Law & Order: SVU 
Chicago P.D. 
The X-Files 
9-1-1 NEW
Match Game
Grown-ish 
Catfish

January 4:

The Big Bang Theory
Young Sheldon
Mom
Life in Pieces
S.W.A.T.
Superstore 
The Good Place 
Will & Grace 
Great News 
Chicago Fire 
The Four: Battle for Stardom NEW
Nashville

January 5:

Child Support NEW
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 
MacGyver
Hawaii Five-0
Blue Bloods
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee 
The End of the F***ing World 
Devilman Crybaby 
Rotten 
Say Yes to the Dress 

January 7:

Wisdom of the Crowd 
NCIS: Los Angeles 
Madam Secretary 
Bob’s Burgers
The Simpsons
Ghosted
Family Guy
The Last Man on Earth
The Chi NEW
Star Trek: Discovery

January 8:

The Good Doctor 
The Brave 

January 9:

This Is Us 
The Fosters FINAL SEASON

January 10:

The Magicians 
Alone Together NEW

January 11:

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta 
The Rundown with Robin Thede 
Critical Role 

January 12:

Blindspot 
Taken
Dateline NBC 
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman NEW
Disjointed 
Somebody Feed Phil 
Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams 

January 14:

Divorce 
Crashing 
Victoria

January 15:

Kevin Can Wait
Man with a Plan
Superior Donuts
9JKL 
Scorpion
Supergirl 

January 16:

The Flash 
Black Lightning NEW

January 17:

Riverdale 
Dynasty 
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story 
The Path
Corporate
Relative Success with Tabatha

January 18:

Grey’s Anatomy 
Scandal FINAL SEASON
How to Get Away with Murder
Supernatural
Arrow 
Tiempos de guerra
Lip Sync Battle
Beyond
Portlandia 

January 19:

Grace and Frankie
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!
Real Time with Bill Maher 
High Maintenance 

January 20:

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II 
Say Yes Wedding SOS

January 21:

The Resident NEW
Counterpart NEW

January 22:

Mosaic NEW
The Alienist NEW
The Resident REGULAR TIME

January 23:

The Detour
Baskets 
The Quad
Hate Thy Neighbor 

January 24:

Waco

January 25:

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

January 26:

Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Adventures of Puss in Boots 

January 27:

Stalker Files

January 28:

El Ministerio del Tiempo

January 30:

Citizen Rose
Babylon Berlin

January 31:

Big Papi Needs a Job NEW
Step Up: High Water NEW

January TBA:

Britannia NEW

February 1:

A.P. Bio NEW

February 2:

2 Dope Queens NEW
Altered Carbon NEW
Strike Back 
The Trade NEW

February 4:

Super Bowl LII
Puppy Bowl XIV 

February 7:

Celebrity Big Brother 

February 9:

2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony 

February 11:

Homeland 
Our Cartoon President NEW
Here and Now NEW

February 12:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

February 14:

This Close 

February 15:

The Bachelor Winter Games NEW
Stargate Origins NEW

February 16:

Mozart in the Jungle 

February 23:

The Tick 

February 25:

The Walking Dead
Talking Dead
Ash vs. Evil Dead

February 26:

Living Biblically NEW
The Voice
Good Girls NEW
iZombie 
Final Space  NEW

February 27:

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. NEW
The Big Interview with Dan Rather 

February 28:

Survivor 
Designated Survivor 
The Looming Tower  NEW

February TBA:

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy REBOOT
Absentia NEW
Grand Prix Driver NEW
Life, Liberty & Levin NEW

March 1:

A.P. Bio TIME CHANGE
Atlanta Robbin’ Season 

March 2:

Once Upon a Time 
B: The Beginning NEW

RELATED: New on Netflix – Anime

March 4:

The Good Fight 

March 7:

Life Sentence NEW
Hard Sun NEW

March 8:

Marvel’s Jessica Jones
The Oath NEW

March 9:

Dynasty
Love FINAL SEASON

March 10:

It Happened Here NEW

March 11:

American Idol REBOOT, NEW NETWORK
Deception NEW
Instinct  NEW
NCIS: Los Angeles 
Madam Secretary 

RELATED: Alan Cumming becomes first gay lead in U.S. network television

March 13:

Rise NEW
For the People NEW

March 18:

Little Big Shots 
Genius Junior NEW

March 20:

Rise NEW

March 22:

Untitled Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff NEW

March 25:

Little Big Shots NEW TIME
Billions 
Trust NEW

March 26:

The Terror NEW

March 27:

Roseanne REBOOT
Splitting Up Together NEW

RELATED: New Roseanne promo makes light of Dan’s death in 1997 finale

March 28:

Alex, Inc. NEW
The Americans FINAL SEASON

March 29:

Untitled Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff NEW TIME
Siren NEW

March 30:

A Series of Unfortunate Events 

March TBA:

Empire 
Star 
Scream

April 1:

Sunday Night Baseball 

April 2:

The Crossing NEW

April 3:

Roseanne REGULAR TIME
Shadowhunters 

April 10:

New Girl FINAL SEASON
In Contempt NEW

April 13:

Rellik NEW

April 16:

Supergirl

April 20:

The Originals FINAL SEASON

April 24:

The 100

April 26:

Quantico 

April 30:

Dancing with the Stars: All-Athletes Edition 

April TBA:

The Handmaid’s Tale
Howards End NEW

May 6:

I’m Dying Up Here

Midseason TBA:

Sneaky Pete 
Britannia NEW
Miracle WorkersNEW
The Last O.G.  NEW

