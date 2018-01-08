Television’s mid-season new and returning show premiere dates

There’s a lot to be excited about with mid-season television. From reboots and new shows to the return of our favorites, the next four months should prove to be amazing. Roseanne is coming back to TV, along with American Idol. Alan Cumming becomes the first openly gay lead character on U.S. television in Instinct ,while FOX tries out a new singing competition since Idol is now on ABC.

However, there is some sadness as we sit to watch the final seasons of Scandal, New Girl and The Fosters.

Here are the premiere dates of all the shows starting or starting again through April.

January 1:

The Bachelor

The Wall

Better Late Than Never

The Gifted

Lucifer

Valor

Lovesick

60 Days In

January 2:

NCIS

NCIS: New Orleans

Bull

Ellen’s Game of Games NEW

Chicago Med

Lethal Weapon

LA to Vegas NEW

The Mick

January 3:

The Goldbergs

Speechless

Modern Family

American Housewife

Match Game

The Amazing Race

SEAL Team

Criminal Minds

The Blacklist

Law & Order: SVU

Chicago P.D.

The X-Files

9-1-1 NEW

Match Game

Grown-ish

Catfish



January 4:

The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon

Mom

Life in Pieces

S.W.A.T.

Superstore

The Good Place

Will & Grace

Great News

Chicago Fire

The Four: Battle for Stardom NEW

Nashville

January 5:

Child Support NEW

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

MacGyver

Hawaii Five-0

Blue Bloods

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

The End of the F***ing World

Devilman Crybaby

Rotten

Say Yes to the Dress

January 7:

Wisdom of the Crowd

NCIS: Los Angeles

Madam Secretary

Bob’s Burgers

The Simpsons

Ghosted

Family Guy

The Last Man on Earth

The Chi NEW

Star Trek: Discovery

January 8:

The Good Doctor

The Brave

January 9:

This Is Us

The Fosters FINAL SEASON

January 10:

The Magicians

Alone Together NEW

January 11:

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

The Rundown with Robin Thede

Critical Role

January 12:

Blindspot

Taken

Dateline NBC

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman NEW

Disjointed

Somebody Feed Phil

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

January 14:

Divorce

Crashing

Victoria

January 15:

Kevin Can Wait

Man with a Plan

Superior Donuts

9JKL

Scorpion

Supergirl

January 16:

The Flash

Black Lightning NEW



January 17:

Riverdale

Dynasty

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Path

Corporate

Relative Success with Tabatha

January 18:

Grey’s Anatomy

Scandal FINAL SEASON

How to Get Away with Murder

Supernatural

Arrow

Tiempos de guerra

Lip Sync Battle

Beyond

Portlandia

January 19:

Grace and Frankie

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

Real Time with Bill Maher

High Maintenance

January 20:

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II

Say Yes Wedding SOS

January 21:

The Resident NEW

Counterpart NEW

January 22:

Mosaic NEW

The Alienist NEW

The Resident REGULAR TIME

January 23:

The Detour

Baskets

The Quad

Hate Thy Neighbor

January 24:

Waco

January 25:

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

January 26:

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

The Adventures of Puss in Boots

January 27:

Stalker Files

January 28:

El Ministerio del Tiempo

January 30:

Citizen Rose

Babylon Berlin

January 31:

Big Papi Needs a Job NEW

Step Up: High Water NEW

January TBA:

Britannia NEW

February 1:

A.P. Bio NEW

February 2:

2 Dope Queens NEW

Altered Carbon NEW

Strike Back

The Trade NEW

February 4:

Super Bowl LII

Puppy Bowl XIV



February 7:

Celebrity Big Brother

February 9:

2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

February 11:

Homeland

Our Cartoon President NEW

Here and Now NEW

February 12:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

February 14:

This Close

February 15:

The Bachelor Winter Games NEW

Stargate Origins NEW

February 16:

Mozart in the Jungle

February 23:

The Tick

February 25:

The Walking Dead

Talking Dead

Ash vs. Evil Dead

February 26:

Living Biblically NEW

The Voice

Good Girls NEW

iZombie

Final Space NEW

February 27:

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. NEW

The Big Interview with Dan Rather

February 28:

Survivor

Designated Survivor

The Looming Tower NEW

February TBA:

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy REBOOT

Absentia NEW

Grand Prix Driver NEW

Life, Liberty & Levin NEW

March 1:

A.P. Bio TIME CHANGE

Atlanta Robbin’ Season

March 2:

Once Upon a Time

B: The Beginning NEW

March 4:

The Good Fight



March 7:

Life Sentence NEW

Hard Sun NEW

March 8:

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

The Oath NEW

March 9:

Dynasty

Love FINAL SEASON

March 10:

It Happened Here NEW

March 11:

American Idol REBOOT, NEW NETWORK

Deception NEW

Instinct NEW

NCIS: Los Angeles

Madam Secretary

March 13:

Rise NEW

For the People NEW

March 18:

Little Big Shots

Genius Junior NEW

March 20:

Rise NEW

March 22:

Untitled Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff NEW

March 25:

Little Big Shots NEW TIME

Billions

Trust NEW

March 26:

The Terror NEW

March 27:

Roseanne REBOOT

Splitting Up Together NEW

March 28:

Alex, Inc. NEW

The Americans FINAL SEASON

March 29:

Untitled Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff NEW TIME

Siren NEW

March 30:

A Series of Unfortunate Events

March TBA:

Empire

Star

Scream

April 1:

Sunday Night Baseball

April 2:

The Crossing NEW

April 3:

Roseanne REGULAR TIME

Shadowhunters

April 10:

New Girl FINAL SEASON

In Contempt NEW

April 13:

Rellik NEW

April 16:

Supergirl

April 20:

The Originals FINAL SEASON

April 24:

The 100

April 26:

Quantico

April 30:

Dancing with the Stars: All-Athletes Edition

April TBA:

The Handmaid’s Tale

Howards End NEW

May 6:

I’m Dying Up Here

Midseason TBA:

Sneaky Pete

Britannia NEW

Miracle WorkersNEW

The Last O.G. NEW