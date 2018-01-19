Ten female directors to keep an eye on in the future

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs) are only a few days away. Being hosted by Kristen Bell, the SAG Awards honor the best performances in both film and television throughout the year.

The list of nominees is similar to other awards shows, with films like Get Out and Lady Bird raking in plenty of nominations. That is, except for the Golden Globes of course — which once again failed to recognize any female directors for their work this year (which is especially troubling when considering Greta Gerwig is a front-runner for the Oscars).

However, Golden Globes aside, female directors have been getting more and more recognition as of late. With the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements in full swing, female directors in Hollywood is becoming more and more of a commonplace thing.

That’s not to say it’s as commonplace as it should be — it’s not. We still have loads of work to be done in order to make the industry more inclusive of everyone.

Which is why we wanted to make a list of 10 female directors to keep an eye on in the future. This list isn’t meant to be comprehensive, nor does it come in any particular order. It merely gives ten working directors in Hollywood that provides a good place to start (meaning you shouldn’t stop after watching these ten incredible filmmaker’s work).

Here’s our list: