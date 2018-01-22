The Razzie Nominations are in (and they aren’t going to surprise you)

It’s that time of year — The Razzie Nominations are in.

The Razzies, for those of you who aren’t familiar with it, celebrate the worst in film from the past year. Think of it as the anti-Oscars — they hand out awards for worst movie of the year, worst sequel, etc.

While they may sound mean-spirited, The Razzies exist simply to poke some much-needed fun at Hollywood and warn viewers away from some films that definitely aren’t worth their time.

“Welcome to the 38th Razzie Nominees,” the announcement said via Variety. “Simple defined, Razzie hazardous waste is material with properties that make it dangerous or capable of having a harmful effect on human health or the environment.”

Transformers: The Last Knight is leading the pack this year, scoring itself a total of seven nominations. The Mummy and Fifty Shades Darker also scored their fair share, as well as the controversial (and not at all deserving of a Razzie) Mother!

Winners will be announced on March 3, the day before the Oscars. Here’s the full list of nominees:

Worst Picture:

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Actress:

Katherine Heighl / Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!

Tyler Perry / Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson / The Circle

Worst Actor:

Tom Cruise / The Mummy

Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron / Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actor:

Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe / The Mummy

Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella / The Mummy

Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn / Snatched

Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas

Worst Screen Combo

Any Combination of Two Characters/ Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions/ Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Baywatch

Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Director

Darren Aronofsky/ Mother!

Micahel Bay / Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie

Worst Screenplay

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight