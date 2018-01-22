The Razzie Nominations are in (and they aren’t going to surprise you)

It’s that time of year — The Razzie Nominations are in.
The Razzies, for those of you who aren’t familiar with it, celebrate the worst in film from the past year. Think of it as the anti-Oscars — they hand out awards for worst movie of the year, worst sequel, etc.
While they may sound mean-spirited, The Razzies exist simply to poke some much-needed fun at Hollywood and warn viewers away from some films that definitely aren’t worth their time.
“Welcome to the 38th Razzie Nominees,” the announcement said via Variety. “Simple defined, Razzie hazardous waste is material with properties that make it dangerous or capable of having a harmful effect on human health or the environment.”
Transformers: The Last Knight is leading the pack this year, scoring itself a total of seven nominations. The Mummy and Fifty Shades Darker also scored their fair share, as well as the controversial (and not at all deserving of a Razzie) Mother!
Winners will be announced on March 3, the day before the Oscars. Here’s the full list of nominees:
Worst Picture:
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Worst Actress:
Katherine Heighl / Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!
Tyler Perry / Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween
Emma Watson / The Circle
Worst Actor:
Tom Cruise / The Mummy
Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron / Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Worst Supporting Actor:
Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe / The Mummy
Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2
Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker
Sofia Boutella / The Mummy
Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Goldie Hawn / Snatched
Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas
Worst Screen Combo
Any Combination of Two Characters/ Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions/ Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead
Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Baywatch
Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Worst Director
Darren Aronofsky/ Mother!
Micahel Bay / Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker
Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie
Worst Screenplay
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: The Last Knight