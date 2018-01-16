Timothée Chalamet donates earnings from Woody Allen film to charity

Timothée Chalamet announced that he will be donating the monies he earned working on Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York to three charities – Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN.

This comes after allegations of sexual assault from Allen’s adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow are once again making headlines.

In 1993, Allen lost custody of his three children with Mia Farrow, although the court ruled that he had not molested Dylan, citing that Mia had coached her daughter’s testimony. He was in a sexual relationship with Mia’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Farrow Previn, whom he later married.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer … What I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary,” Chalamet wrote in a message on Instagram.

His Rainy Day co-star Rebecca Hall announced last week she would donate her salary to the Time’s Up Legal Fund.

Read Chalamet’s full statement below: