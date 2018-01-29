Tom Hanks to star in Mister Rogers biopic ‘You are My Friend’

TriStar Pictures lands the distribution rights to Mister Rogers biopic You Are My Friend

Coming hot off his Golden Globe nomination for his role as newspaper editor Ben Bradlee in Stephen Spielberg’s The Post, Tom Hanks is set to star as Fred Rogers, the famous host of the children’s television show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Marielle Heller (Diary of a Teenage Girl) is set to direct the biopic from a script by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf and Youree Henley will produce.

The film follows the real-life friendship of Fred Rogers and Tom Junod, a cynical journalist who begrudgingly agrees to do a profile piece on Rogers.

“I’m thrilled to be making You Are My Friend,” director Marielle Heller said. “The script knocked me out with its message of kindness and its exploration of the human spirit. As a mother, I am so inspired by the teachings of Fred Rogers and as a human I am in awe of his life’s work. I can’t wait to bring his story to the public and be a part of such a thoughtful, smart group of people who are all coming together to make this film, which truly feels to me like an antidote to our very fractured culture.”

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood first aired in 1963 on CBS and ran for 31 seasons through 2001. Fred Rogers passed away in 2003.

Tom Hanks is also set to star as Woody in Toy Story 4 and in the science fiction movie BIOS from Game of Thrones alum Miguel Sapochnik.

Production is set to begin in Fall 2018.

What do you think of Tom Hanks portraying Fred Rogers? Tell us your memories of Mister Roger’s Neighborhood below!