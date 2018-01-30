Top 10 best shows or movies that you need to watch on Netflix this February

Another month, another selection of new titles and shows to watch on Netflix.

January hit us with a few surprises. Netflix is keeping with their typical track-record of releasing new properties out of nowhere, which leads to such things as The End of the F***ing World and ROTTEN.

That means we may not know what we’re entirely in for when it comes to February. Yes, we have a list of titles we know will be added, but who knows when something new and unexpected will drop out of nowhere (don’t worry, The Celebrity Cafe will keep you up to date).

That being said, there’s still a lot we initially know about coming to Netflix this February that we can’t wait to watch. From some new Netflix original series and films, to some of our older favorites, here’s what you should be watching this month: