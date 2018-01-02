Top 10 horror movies of 2017 that haunted us to our core

2017 has come and gone. As we bid last year farewell, we can’t help but take a look at how it treated us in terms of cinema — from the masterpieces to the stinkers.

One area in film that was interesting to keep an eye on this year was the horror genre. 2016 was a huge year for horror; giving us a wide variety of both indie and studio horror films like Don’t Breathe, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, The Conjuring 2, Train to Busan and Lights Out.

2017, however, took the ball from last year and ran with it. Horror is becoming more and more popular as the studios as becoming more and more creative in their techniques for scaring the living daylights out of the audience.

Therefore, we’ve composed a list of the top 10 horror films that came out in 2017 and truly haunted us to our core. Enjoy.

Honorable mentions: The Void, Hounds of Love, It Comes at Night, Happy Death Day.