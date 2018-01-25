The top 10 movies to get excited about before blockbuster season arrives

Typically, blockbuster season is known as a great time to be a film fan. Starting in May and ending sometime around mid-August, it’s during these summer months when studios release the films they think will do bonkers numbers at the box-office.

2018 looks to be no exception. Blockbuster season is being kicked off on May 4 with the highly anticipated release of Avengers: Infinity War. It’s soon followed by Solo: A Star Wars Story (allegedly at least. I’ll believe it’ll make that release date when I see a trailer), Deadpool 2, Ocean’s 8 and Incredibles 2.

However, seeing how the blockbuster season is still a few months away, and you’re probably wondering if there’s going to be any films to hold you over until then.

Never fear. There’s plenty.

With a list that includes horror, romance, sci-fi epics and even some superhero outings, Hollywood is giving us plenty that we still want to see before May arrives. We’ve composed a list of the top 10 movies from now until May 4 that we’re eagerly and maybe not so patiently waiting to see.