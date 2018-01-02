Top 10 things to watch on Netflix in January for when it’s too cold to leave the house

It’s cold outside. Depending on where you live, it’s REAL cold outside. You don’t want to leave the house and neither do we. Lucky for all of us, Netflix has us covered.

As always, they’ve released a wide variety of new shows and movies to get excited about in January. There’s no super-exciting Netflix Originals such as The Punisher or Black Mirror as there have been in the past couple of months (on the other hand, that means no huge letdowns like Bright either), but they are adding some of our favorite movies from the past we can’t wait to see again.

So sit down, buckle up and get ready to never get off the couch again as we count down the top ten new additions to Netflix in January that you should be watching.