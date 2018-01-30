‘Unsane’ trailer shows Steven Soderbergh doing what Steven Soderbergh does best — being weird

Steven Soderbergh might be the biggest anti-Hollywood director to ever actually make it in Hollywood. Don’t ask us how he managed to pull that off, because we certainly don’t know. A new trailer for his upcoming horror/thriller Unsane seems to prove that theory though, as this is as weird as it gets.

For starters, Soderbergh reportedly shot the entire film on an iPhone. The only other time I can recall that happening in Hollywood was with Sean Baker’s Tangerine (which is a fantastic movie that you should definitely seek out). The effect gives Unsane a low-budget, almost student film type of feel, something that feels all too Soderbergh.

Soderbergh, however, has said that the way the movie was shot isn’t even the biggest feature of Unsane. “Anybody going to see this movie who has no idea of the backstory to the production will have no idea this was shot on the phone,” he said during the 2018 Sundance film festival via The Verge. “That’s not part of the conceit.”

So what is this movie actually about, then? We don’t actually really know. Claire Foy (The Crown) is playing the protagonist — one who is trying to deal with a digital stalker who she sees everywhere. She quickly begins unraveling, only to eventually find herself stuck in a mental institution against her will.

Is this stalker a real person or is she imagining the entire thing? That’s the question we’re going to have to wait to find out. The trailer is creepy, however, even despite some of the low-budget aspects to it.

Unsane also stars Joshua Leonard (The Blair Witch Project), Jay Pharoah, Amy Irving, Juno Temple and Aimee Mullins.

Unsane will hit theaters on March 23, 2018. This is after Soderbergh’s latest release, Logan Lucky, came and went last August. At one point, before Logan Lucky, Soderbergh had said he was retiring from filmmaking, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore (is anyone really all that surprised?)

Watch the trailer for Unsane here, and let us know if you think the movie looks good or if you think it’s all too gimmicky in the comments below.