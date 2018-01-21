Woody Allen is (finally) getting his comeuppance as actors refuse to work with him

Woody Allen has been a controversial figure from day one. He’s constantly been in the spotlight for questionable relationships and, as of late, sexual assault. Now, with the rise of #TimesUp, he’s finally getting his comeuppance.

Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow recently gave an interview with CBS This Morning, saying that her father molested her when she was only 7 years old. Farrow is now 32, and while she’s talked about sexual assault in the past, this is the first time she’s given details on the event.

Allen has denied the allegation and has not been charged as of yet. According to The New York Times, investigators had previously concluded that Farrow had not been abused.

In fact, Allen gave a statement via CNN trying to prove his innocence. “When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare,” he said. “They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, the found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup.”

However, with the rise of #MeToo and #TimesUp, Hollywood is finally done dealing with Woody Allen as they stand up and support Farrow. Actors such as Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino, Rachel Brosnahan and Collin Firth have come forward saying they will never work with Allen again.

Sorvino also wrote a letter to The Huffington Post for Farrow, saying “As a mother and a woman, this breaks my heart for you.”

Even stars of Allen’s upcoming film, A Rainy Day in New York, have come forward on the issue. Rebecca Hall announced she regrets working with him and would be donating all the money she earned for this project to Time’s Up.

Timothee Chalamet, who also stars in the upcoming movie, did the same. He went further on to say that he wasn’t allowed to publicly speak about Allen until now, due to “contractual obligations.” He announced his salary would be given to three separate charities, one of them being Time’s Up.

More and more are coming forward about Allen every day, thank God, because it’s time to finally put him to rest. According to a report by Vulture, Amazon is considering dumping A Rainy Day in New York altogether — something we definitely wouldn’t be opposed to.