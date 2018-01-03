YouTube allowed Logan Paul’s suicide video to go live

Logan Paul is getting a lot of criticism for posting a video of a body he found wandering in Japan’s Suicide Forest, but Logan may not be alone in the blame for it going public.

As we reported yesterday, Logan posted a video entitled “We found a dead body in the Japans Suicide Forest…” showing the body of a suicide victim, while also making jokes and laughing.

Today, it has come to light that while Logan did shoot, cut, edit and publish the video on YouTube, it was another human being that not only allowed the video to stay up, but to remain without an NFSW rating, which would block Logan’s young viewers from seeing the video.

Google accounts are only available to those age 13 or older, and while some kids lie about their age to use other Google components or use their parents’ accounts, a vulnerable group of teenagers was left to ponder Logan’s unintentional celebration of suicide.

YouTube told Buzzfeed, “If a video is graphic, it can only remain on the site when supported by appropriate educational or documentary information and in some cases, it will be age-gated.”

He ended his video with some suicide awareness information.

Logan’s video was approved. In fact, before it was removed by Logan himself, it was viewed 6.3 million times and was ranked in the top 10 trending videos of the day.

Now think about auto-capture technology and the ability to re-upload the video.

Logan Paul's video was reported and YouTube manually reviewed it; they decided to leave it up without even an age restriction… people who have re-uploaded it since have received strikes for graphic content. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/Hj9lyiQwE2 — Ben (@TrustedFlagger) January 2, 2018

This information that YouTube allowed a video like this to be published comes after major advertisers pulled ads because of inappropriate or predatory videos aimed at children, as well as within child-based videos.

In addition, another vlogger, PewDiePie was removed from YouTube Red after making anti-Semitic comments in a post on his channel.

Where does the line end though? Is it ultimately up to viewers or parents of viewers to make the final call or should YouTube be held accountable to what is on their site? What about the vloggers themselves, how far is too far when you post daily and need to keep things interesting?