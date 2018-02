How are you spending your Valentine’s Day?

Maybe you’re spending it alone, maybe you’re spending it with your Valentine. Either way, you could be spending the day of romance in the best way possible: a movie marathon!

We’ve compiled some of our favorite romantic comedies that are perfect for watching on this Valentine’s Day! So grab some popcorn, bring your valentine or your pet and enjoy this list of must-see romantic comedies!

Hit next to start the list!