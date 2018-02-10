10 Oscar-winning movies from the past decade you can’t miss

The 90th Academy Awards are almost here and with all the hype going on about who is going to win Oscars out of the nominations, it’s a good idea to see what films have won Oscars, and which have been nominated.

We are looking back in the last decade of film, at movies which have won an Academy Awards, with most of them, at least having been nominated for Best Picture.

This list takes a look at the 80th to the 89th Academy Awards to offer the movies you shouldn’t miss seeing to give you an idea of what movies were top shelf before we find out who wins at the 2018 Oscars.

Click next to check them out.