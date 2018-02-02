2 Chainz is dropping another album!

Looks like we’re getting another 2 Chainz album!

Rapper 2 Chainz announced the release of his new album, “Rap or Go to the League” via Twitter on February 17.

Just last year, the rapper released Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. A little over a week ago, he also released an EP, The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It. The Atlanta rapper has been churning out music and is still going!

In his post, 2 Chainz wrote: “With the height of racial tensions in America, felt I should do my part in explaining some of the brainwashing formulas used in my community, this next album not only touches on those who did succeed thru entertainment but those who didn’t !” He wrote. “Welcome to Rap or Go TO THE LEAGUE!”

He made the announcement in a rather unconventional way – a giant blimp that read “RAP OR GO TO THE LEAGUE,” the album title, on the side. A video of the blimp is included in the tweet, showing the rapper riding around in it.

We’re still waiting for more details regarding the album, in the meantime, we can’t wait!

What are your expectations for Rap or Go to The League?