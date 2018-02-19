2018 BAFTA Winners: ‘Three Billboards’ takes top prize

The annual BAFTA — British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards — ceremony was held this past weekend, with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri taking home the top prize.
The BAFTA ceremony can sometimes be seen as a predictor for the Academy Awards, which are being held in a couple weeks. However, the Best Film award between the British Awards and the Oscars hasn’t matched since 2013 when 12 Years a Slave won in both shows.
What really shakes things up is that Guillermo del Toro won Best Director for The Shape of Water at the BAFTA ceremony — meaning this really is a neck and neck race for Best Picture between Three Billboards and Shape of Water.
The rest of the winners is, more or less, probably what you’d expect. Paddington 2 got some additional love (given that it’s a very British film), which is cool, and Blade Runner 2049 wound up taking home lots of the visual awards.
Read the full list of BAFTA winners below:
Best Film:
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British Film:
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director:
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2019
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress:
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Actor:
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Best Supporting Actress:
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor:
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Screenplay:
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Call Me by Your Name
The Death of Stalin
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Molly’s Game
Paddinton 2
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:
The Ghoul – Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (producers)
I Am Not a Witch – Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
Jawbone – Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director)
Kingdom of Us – Lucy Cohen (director)
Lady Macbeth – Alice Birch (writer), William Oldroyd (director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (producer)
Best Film Not in the English Language:
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Best Documentary:
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Best Animated Film:
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Best Original Music:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Best Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Editing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Best Make Up & Hair:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best Sound:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Special Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best British Short Animation:
Have Heart
Mamoon
Poles Apart
Best British Short Film:
Aamir
Cowboy Dave
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet