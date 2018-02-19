2018 BAFTA Winners: ‘Three Billboards’ takes top prize

The annual BAFTA — British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards — ceremony was held this past weekend, with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri taking home the top prize.

The BAFTA ceremony can sometimes be seen as a predictor for the Academy Awards, which are being held in a couple weeks. However, the Best Film award between the British Awards and the Oscars hasn’t matched since 2013 when 12 Years a Slave won in both shows.

What really shakes things up is that Guillermo del Toro won Best Director for The Shape of Water at the BAFTA ceremony — meaning this really is a neck and neck race for Best Picture between Three Billboards and Shape of Water.

The rest of the winners is, more or less, probably what you’d expect. Paddington 2 got some additional love (given that it’s a very British film), which is cool, and Blade Runner 2049 wound up taking home lots of the visual awards.

Read the full list of BAFTA winners below:

Best Film:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British Film:

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director:

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2019

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress:

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Actor:

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor:

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Screenplay:

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me by Your Name

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddinton 2

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

The Ghoul – Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (producers)

I Am Not a Witch – Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

Jawbone – Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director)

Kingdom of Us – Lucy Cohen (director)

Lady Macbeth – Alice Birch (writer), William Oldroyd (director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (producer)

Best Film Not in the English Language:

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Best Documentary:

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Best Animated Film:

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Best Original Music:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Editing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Production Design:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best Make Up & Hair:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best Sound:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Special Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best British Short Animation:

Have Heart

Mamoon

Poles Apart

Best British Short Film:

Aamir

Cowboy Dave

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet