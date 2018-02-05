5 Reasons why Angela Bassett is absolutely iconic

Angela Bassett has not only brought the portrayals of powerful women to the big screen, but the actress is a powerful black woman in real life as well.

Bassett has played numerous iconic roles such as Rosa Parks, Betty Shabazz and many more. Her captivating and elegant work has reached out to audiences everywhere, promoting black representation in film, television, and stage.

Her noteworthy roles of late include the mother of T’Challa, Ramonda in Black Panther and police officer Athena Grant in the new series from FOX, 9-1-1.

This Black History Month, we’re celebrating all of her accomplishments in cinema and listing five reasons why the gifted actress is so iconic on and off screen.

