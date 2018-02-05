5 Things to know about YouTuber Miles Jai

Miles Jai has been posting videos on YouTube since 2009, and if you haven’t heard of him yet, you’re missing out.

From beauty tutorials to hilarious sketches, Miles Jai has something for everyone on his channel, MilesJaiProductions.

Since going viral in 2012, Miles has gained stardom and has become one of the most influential YouTubers. He has collaborated with other huge YouTubers such as Tyler Oakley and has hosted panels at Vidicon.

If you’re not intrigued yet, here’s five things to know about Miles that will make you love him as much as we do!

