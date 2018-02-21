‘Adel Karam: Live From Beirut,’ Netflix’s Middle Eastern comedy series details announced

On Sunday, Netflix revealed the launch of the comedy special Adel Karam: Live from Beirut, the first local production from out of the Middle East. The special will launch Thurs., March 1 as an exclusive release to all its members on all Netflix platforms around the globe.

Adel is a mega-star in his hometown of Lebanon. The 45-year-old comedian is also an actor in Beirut. He stars as Tony Hanna in the new hit Lebanese film The Insult (2018) which garnered an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. The film displays some of the versatility and range of this foreign comedic rock star.

Live from Beirut will center on Adel going back to his hometown to appear at Beirut’s renowned Casino du Liban for the first time, according to a Netflix press release. Adel will showcase more of his range as a comedian, talking about everything from relationships to social issues that the majority of Arabs face on a day-to-day basis, incorporating his mix of clever and sarcastic humor.

Imagine watching Barca-chelsea or even Hicham when there's Adel Karam on tv.

The New Netflix Star😍 — Hassan Atwi-tter (@HsnAtwi) February 20, 2018

The comedian will also speak from personal experiences about how Lebanese people love to kiss each other, their passion for food, hospital groupings, marriage advice, and more.

This special represents Netflix’s efforts to continue to bring great international talent to its global audiences.