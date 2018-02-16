Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer secret Valentine’s Day wedding

In a surprise ceremony, comedian Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer have gotten married!

The two held an impromptu wedding at an oceanside rental in Malibu. “A comedian officiated the nuptials, and the bride and groom read their own vows.”

The couple has been rumored to have started dating in November after seen having a romantic dinner together at a cafe in New York City. After three months, the happy couple had decided to tie the knot!

The guest list sounds like the cast of the next big romantic comedy. Attendees included David Spade, Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, Jake Gyllenhaal and Judd Apatow.

A source reported, “It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute.” They said that the wedding invitations were thought text that read something like, “Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.”

The couple can be seen below, sharing a kiss in a photo booth at Ellen Degeneres‘ birthday party! Chris, author of Beetlebung Farm Cookbook, and Amy, the star of Trainwreck, are said to be “head over heels” for each other!

