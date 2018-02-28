Amy Schumer divulges x-rated vows and about her lovely marriage

Schumer said, “I’m a wife as hell. But it’s still like, a novelty… Somebody went to sit next to [Chris] and he’s like, ‘My wife is sitting here,’ and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that. I just have been really overusing it to a degree that’s insane. Like, when it’s completely uncalled for.”

Schumer talked about her surprise nuptials to chef Chris Fischer and also her humorously salacious wedding vows on Monday with Nikki on her SiriusXM talk show.

Amy Schumer, superstar female comic, was married this past Valentine’s Day, and she is enjoying the happy occasion. She recently appeared on You Up With Nikki Glaser to talk to Nikki Glaser about her wedding and how she kept it genuine with the humor the couple share.

She relayed about her X-rated vows, which she said “sucked” taking the well-experienced writer only 20 minutes to draft, according to Huff Post.

The newlywed said about her vows, “In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t. And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a fucking loser.’ It was all like, awful shit.”

As we previously reported, Schumer’s marriage with Chris Fischer in Malibu at a discreetly rented house for the ceremony on February 13, with just a few months passing after publicly announcing their romance. The wedding was planned and set off suddenly, with only a few the wiser. The retinue of invitees included Jennifer Lawrence, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston along with other stars who were guests at the wedding, but of course, all were family and friends, the usual guests at a comic’s superstar wedding.

Schumer’s love life is not the only thing booming since her new film is coming out this year. I Feel Pretty will be in theaters April 27.

In the film, Schumer’s role deals with low self-estimation but is emboldened to be who she really is after knocking her head, sort of like Flowers for Algernon but with confidence and it being about confidence, according to Variety.

Great luck and fortune to you Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer on getting married and having fun while doing it. With a fantastic way to keep low key the love-struck couple will last.