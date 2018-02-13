Anna Faris goes ‘Overboard’ in new trailer

MGM has released a new trailer for their new romantic comedy Overboard, which is a remake of a 1987 film of the same name.

The original film saw Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in the lead roles, with Garry Marshall directing. The film was released in December of 1987, raking in a $27 million domestic box office gross.

This version of Overboard does something a little different: the gender roles have been reversed. While Hawn played the stuck-up heiress in the original version, this new version sees the female character, played by Anna Faris, as the hard-working single parent who’s assigned to clean the yacht of a spoiled playboy (Eugenio Derbez).

In the trailer, we see Derbez’s Leonardo unjustly fire Faris’ Kate after he’s unsatisfied with her work. Kate is obviously and rightfully angry, and after Leonardo falls off his yacht (while drunk, of course) and comes down with amnesia, she sees her opportunity for revenge.

She shows up at the hospital, claiming to be Leonardo’s wife. Leonardo, not knowing any better, believes her and comes home to Kate and her children — only then to be put to work for the first time in his life.

And, if I were a betting man, I’d say there’s a good chance that the two of them end up falling in love before the final credits roll.

Overboard is being directed by Rob Greenberg, who also helped write the script alongside Bob Fisher and Leslie Dixon. Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Mel Rodriguez (Better Call Saul) and John Hannah (The Mummy) also star.

Overboard will hit theaters on April 13, 2018. Watch the trailer here and let us know, in the comments below, if you’re going to be checking this movie when it opens.