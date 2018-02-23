Early ‘Aquaman’ test screening yields positive reactions

Don’t get too excited, the movie is still 10 months away.

While Aquaman isn’t being released until December, Warner Bros. reportedly held a recent screening for the film — with early reviews coming back positive.

Batman News spoke with several people who attended the screening, with many describing it as an emotional action movie with a similar tone to Wonder Woman. There were also comparisons to Star Wars, and praise for Amber Heard’s Mera character — saying she was much more than just a love interest.

Further details said the Jason Momoa eventually dawns the classic Aquaman costume and that he can talk to fish (and without needing giant air bubbles like we saw in Justice League to do so). The Trench has also been confirmed to appear as a villain, according to Superhero News.

Now, it’s easy to read these reports and get excited — I’m guilty of the same thing. But let’s not forget that Justice League and Suicide Squad also had good buzz after their initial screenings, and the people over at Warner Bros. actually gave Batman vs. Superman a standing ovation when it was shown to them. You can argue about the quality of those films all you want, but there’s no denying that none of them quite lived up to fan expectations.

Then again, Wonder Woman also had good buzz and look how that turned out. Aquaman certainly has potential to have more in line with Patty Jenkins blockbuster, as it’s coming from James Wan — the horror filmmaker best known for Insidious and The Conjuring.

Now, rumors are running on when the first Aquaman trailer will arrive. Some footage was shown last summer at Comic-Con, but it never made it’s way to the internet. New speculation, according to We Got This Covered, suggests that the first trailer could debut at this year’s Wonder Con — which runs from March 23 to the 25. Given that Suicide Squad released their first trailer over a year before the film was actually released, these dates seem entirely plausible for an Aquaman trailer.

Aquaman stars Momoa and Heard, along with Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna (not a typo, that’s actually her name), Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. The film will be released on December 21, 2018.

Are you excited for Aquaman? Do you think will be more in line with Wonder Woman or Justice League? Let us know in the comments below!