‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl spot is here, and we couldn’t be more excited

Ask and you shall receive.

It’s only thirty seconds long, but there’s plenty to freak out about in the new Super Bowl spot for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War (has anyone else noticed how all the big blockbusters have colons in them this year? Just me? Alright).

Most of the footage is from the previous trailer, but there are some new clips that are thrown in there — clips that we’re definitely going to be buzzing about for the next couple of days.

It begins with narration from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), saying, “So this is it. It’s all been leading to this.” Yes, Tony, it has.

We, then, witness a bunch of scenes that see different segments of Avengers come together. Tony, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) all seem to be hanging out, as are Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has recently found himself with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which wouldn’t be complete without a shot of a now teenage Groot.

Then there’s Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) — who seems to have found himself in Wakanda with T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) after things went side-ways between him and Tony during Civil War. He’s still donning that overgrown beard, but we won’t hold it against him.

They’re all going to have to come together eventually, though, as Thanos is on the move. The footage ends with a quick clip of Josh Brolin’s villain turning towards the camera, giving a slight smile. Simple, but incredibly effective.

Avengers: Infinity War will be hitting theaters on May 4. We’re not going to bother asking if you’re excited, because we already know you are, but tell us which character in Avengers: Infinity War that you’re most looking forward to seeing. Ours? The obligatory Stan Lee cameo, of course (we kid, we kid).

Watch the trailer here.