Benedict Cumberbatch offers tickets to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to fund raise for Nigeria

Dr. Stange is pairing up with GEANCO to help out Nigeria by giving them educational opportunities and health care and education, with winners going to the first showing of the long-awaited Avengers: Infinity War.

With the eager anticipation of the latest Marvel movie and the fact you’ll meet the actors behind the roles, it’s sure to raise tons of money and be a blast. And there’s tea.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Omaze, an online fundraiser for contests to great life experiences which donate to charitable causes, is allowing the winner to go to Los Angeles to attend the red carpet premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

Of course, he is not the first Avenger to set up a charity event. Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow, organized one after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017. She got the crew to present Our Town by Thornton Wilder to raise donations, collaborating with the John Gore Organization. 3,500 tickets were sold and amounted to a substantial $500,000, according to Syfy Wire.

This time, a winner and their guest will have tea time with Benedict Cumberbatch and receive tickets to Avengers: Infinity War while watching it with the cast.

Dr. Strange has teamed up with GEANCO who want to increase opportunity in Africa with contributions to the health and education of Nigerians. Donations will go to scholarships for young female victims of terrorism and gender discrimination, orthopedic surgeries, and caretaking and child-rearing health programs for mothers, according to Omaze.

Cumberbatch first hit it off with Sherlock Holmes on the BBC. His resume includes spectacular roles such as Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), Smaug and the Necromancer in The Hobbit films (2012, 2013, 2014), and as the Avenger Dr. Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange (2016) by Marvel, according to Interview Magazine.

This contest is definitely one you want to enter since the movie is going to be the whole Marvel Universe in a knockout, drag down fight, and if you win, you’ll be one of the first to view and talk about it. Also, meeting the charming Benedict Cumberbatch is a plus, and you’ll get to talk to the genius talent while enjoying a real English tea experience.