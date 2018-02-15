Beyonce discourages Jay-Z from living out his dream of acting

Beyonce doesn’t like the idea of Jay-Z playing a role with a love interest.

Can we blame her?

Jay-Z has been exploring new art forms like acting. However, Beyonce stopped an actress from flirting with him, she isn’t too keen on the acting thing.

Tiffany Haddish, the Girls Trip star and witness to the confrontation, told TV One’s UNCENSORED how it went down.

“[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that,” the comedian joked. “Her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’ So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet,” She excluded the alleged actresses name, however, she hinted that it may be revealed soon. “It’s gonna be in these streets so you’re gonna know!”

After the situation, a close source to the couple of 15 years shared some insight from the two with HollywoodLife.com. “Jay knows exactly where his money comes from and that is in music but as an entrepreneur he wants to dive into many other things in business and would love to even step more into acting,” the source said. “But what ends up happening in acting is you have the chance of having a love interest and with Jay’s wandering eye the one thing Beyonce doesn’t want is to give him options.”

“So if it was up to Bey, and she certainly tells him, she’d rather have him stick to music because you can’t hook up with a microphone.”

We get it, Beyonce should get a say in what happens in her marriage. After all, she is Beyonce. And the mother of Jay-Z’s three children.

What are your thoughts on Queen Bey’s situation with her husband?