Bill Gates to cameo on CBS’s ‘The Big Bang Theory’

The boys of The Big Bang Theory have come a long way.

Adding to their long list of celebrity cameos, Bill Gates is scheduled to make an appearance on this season of the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the entrepreneurial billionaire and founder of Microsoft will appear in an episode in March. Penny (Caley Cuoco) will host Gates at her job, and of course, the guys will desperately try to get the chance to meet him.

Gates isn’t the first great mind that the cast has met, though. Among the number of cameos from the show, Gates joins the likes of Bill Nye, Stephen Hawking, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Buzz Aldrin.

The Big Bang Theory returns to CBS on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Let us know if you’re excited to see Bill Gates make his appearance in the comments below!