‘Black Panther’ advanced ticket sales outselling every superhero movie

Marvel Studios looks like it has another huge success on their hands.

Two weeks ahead of its theatrical release, Black Panther has already sold more advance tickets than any superhero film previously released. This doesn’t limit itself to just Marvel films, but every superhero movie ever.

According to Variety, sales on Fandango for Black Panther are outpacing every superhero movie recorded as well as having more sales than any film currently on sale.

February isn’t normally a hot spot for big-budget films and for fans to race to the theater unless it’s a romantic comedy in time for Valentine’s Day. The sales that Black Panther is garnering is on par with summer blockbuster sales.

After the world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday and early reactions hitting Twitter over the course of the week, excitement for the film has surpassed already unparalleled levels of buzz for a February film.

RELATED: Stan Lee home and safe after being rushed to the hospital

Black Panther is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final film of Phase Three before May’s Avengers Infinity War hits theaters and launches fans into Phase Four.

The film, starring Chadwick Boseman in the titular role, is breaking all kind of barriers for Marvel. Its the first Marvel film to be directed by an African American director, Ryan Coogler, who showed his skill in films Creed and Fruitvale Station. The film also features a predominately black cast, which up until now is unusual for the superhero genre. Rounding out the cast is Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright, and Michael B. Jordan, who is being praised as one of the best, most empathetic villains in the MCU.

LISTEN: Kendrik Lamar releases new track from upcoming Black Panther

It’s too early to see if Black Panther will break any records on its opening weekend which begins Feb. 15., but, it looks like Marvel has another critical and financial success coming their way.

Are you excited for Black Panther? Have you pre-ordered tickets yet?