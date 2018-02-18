‘Black Panther’ delivers record breaking box office weekend

Black Panther was definitely one of the most anticipated movies of 2018 so far and it has definitely lived up to the hype. The latest Marvel film delivered the fifth largest three-day domestic opening weekend of all-time.

$192 million opening is very impressive and the film is looking to finish around $218 million over the Presidents Day holiday weekend. Black Panther also set the record for the largest February opening of all-time and the largest President’s Day weekend opening of all-time. Black Panther is the eighteenth film to be released from the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and it is the ninth film to open over $100 million and the second largest opening weekend ever in the MCU, only behind 2012’s The Avengers ($207.4 million). It is safe to say that Black Panther is another success for the MCU.

Peter Rabbit remained in second place with $17.3 million and should reach $19 million over the holiday weekend. The film is closing in on $50 million domestically.

Fifty Shades Freed dropped two spots to third place with $16.9 million and should also finish around $19 million over the holiday weekend. The film also brought in $47.7 internationally and the worldwide gross stands just under $270 million.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle remained in fourth place with $7.9 million and should pass $10 million over the four-day holiday weekend. The current domestic gross stands at $377.6 million and it has passed Spider-Man 2 and is now Sony’s second highest grossing domestic release of all-time. It only trails 2002’s Spider-Man ($403.7 million) and I’m thinking Jumanji has a good chance to take the top spot.

The 15:17 to Paris rounds out the top five dropping 39 percent and bringing in $7.7 million and should pass $9 million over the four day holiday weekend. The film is approaching $30 million domestically.

The other two new releases both finished inside the top ten. Early Man opened in seventh place with $3.2 million and should finish just over $4 million over the holiday weekend. Samson opened in tenth place with $2 million and is projected to finish around $2.3 million after Monday.

The Greatest Showman passed $150 million domestically after nine weeks of release. Maze Runner: The Death Cure crossed $50 million domestically and Winchester crossed $20 million domestically.

It is very likely that Black Panther will repeat as box office champion next week but it will face some competition from three new wide releases including Annihilation, the film starring Natalie Portman based on the popular Southern Reach trilogy novels.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Disney: $193.5 million (+191.2%)

Sony Pictures: $25.2 million (-9.6%)

Universal: $17.2 million (-22.4%)

20th Century Fox: $9.6 million (-6.7%)

Warner Bros.: $7.7 million (-8.8%)

Lionsgate: $3.2 million (n/a)

Fox Searchlight: $3.2 million (-2%)

CBS Films: $2.2 million (-2.9%)

Pure Flix Entertainment: $2 million (n/a)

Next week’s openings: Annihilation, Every Day, Game Night