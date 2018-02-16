Brandon’s Tailored Trailers: ‘Black Panther’ arrives in glorious fashion and ‘The Incredibles 2’ looks hilarious

Opening this week:

Last week on Brandon’s Tailored Trailers I said that February had, so far, been somewhat a dud for new movies. I’m pleased to announce that statement no longer applies — we’ve got some truly great and monumental movies opening at the box office in these next couple of weeks that you’re going to want to rush out to see.

Black Panther

It’s finally here, and it’s even better than you hoped it would be. Ryan Coogler takes the classic Marvel formula and gives us a one-of-a-kind superhero outing that’s full of culture, diversity and great storytelling. There’s so much to love about Black Panther, as it’s one of the best Marvel outings to date.

Early Man

While I’m not entirely sure why any movie would try to GO head-to-head with Black Panther at the box-office, Aardman Animations’ Early Man is also making its debut. If you liked Chicken Run, Wallace & Gromit or any of the other movies Aadrman has made, then you’ll probably like Early Man too as it looks like the same kind of harmless fun.

Loveless

Gaining a wider release across the country is Loveless — a Russian drama that’s likely going to wind up being pretty heartbreaking. If that sounds like your kind of thing then you’re probably not going to want to sleep on this one as Loveless is up for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year at the Oscars.

New Trailers:

The Incredibles 2 (June 15, 2018)

While the internet hasn’t really known whether to make heads-or-tales of the new Incredibles 2 trailer, I find it to be hilarious. Bob’s interactions with Jack-Jack and the facial expression he makes when yelling about cookies makes me laugh every single time. Even more interesting is the fact that this movie is going to focus on Helen being the one to carry about missions — something that could be really cool if done the right way.

Rampage (April 20, 2018)

Dwayne Johnson is back, fighting more giant monsters. The new Rampage trailer addresses an important fact that this movie needs to have — it’s self-aware. It’s not trying to be serious or dramatic or anything like that, and seeing how the trailer almost directly addresses that means Rampage could be a lot of fun. It’s no coincidence this movie is coming out on 4/20 either.

Ready Player One (March 29, 2018)

Steven Spielberg has become the master of quieter, historical dramas over the last couple of years — with Bridge of Spies and The Post — but Ready Player One sees him return to Blockbuster form. Will he be able to recapture his ‘80s and ‘90s magic that was so evident in things like Jurassic Park and Raiders of the Lost Ark? Honestly, I’m not sure yet, but at least there’s some pretty cool easter-eggs thrown in this trailer.

Marrowbone (April 13, 2018)

I’ll watch Anya Taylor-Joy in just about any horror movie she choses to appear in after seeing what she does in The Witch and Split. The fact that they’ve got Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) and George MacKay (11.22.63) in there doesn’t hurt either. It’s tough to get a read on what’s going on in the trailer (I’m picking up some The Beguiled vibes), but it looks to be more than a clichéd and jump-scare filled horror movie.

The Last Movie Star (March 30, 2018)

A24 knows how to make a movie, and I’m willing to check out anything they deem releasing. The Last Movie Star seems to be no exception. While we’ve seen a few movies in the past year deal with similar subject matter — The Hero and Lucky come to mind — The Last Movie Star looks like it might contain some great performances from Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter.

Uncle Drew (June 29, 2018)

A movie that’s based on…a Pepsi commercial? Stranger things have happened, I guess. While I have a hard time imagining Uncle Drew is going to have a substantial story or real character moments, it looks like it might be good for a few laughs.

Overboard (April 13, 2018)

A remake of a movie I never knew existed in the first place, Overboard is a thing that’s happening too. It looks pretty formulaic and all, but the fact that they switched up the gender roles is noteworthy.

Rewind pick:

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Ryan Coogler (who is only 31 years-old if you can believe it) is likely going to be a big name in Hollywood who’s handed all kinds of blockbusters now that Black Panther has come out and everyone knows how good it is. Before Black Panther and Creed, however, was Fruitvale Station — one of the saddest movies you might ever see. Sad and incredibly powerful, that is. Starring Michael B. Jordan, Fruitvale Station tells the true story of Oscar Grant III — a 22-year-old African-American who was shot by a white police officer on New Year’s Day 2009. It’s a tough watch, but Coogler directs the hell out of the movie and it’s an incredible showcase for Jordan’s acting talents.