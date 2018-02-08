Call of Duty: World War II – A full package of thrill, explosion and excitement [REVIEW]

Praise to Sledgehammer as it has given this generation one of the most exciting and thrilling Call of Duty game since Black Ops. I can’t remember the last time that a CoD felt this exciting.

Call of Duty: World War II is really a perfect combination of tense gun-play, great visuals, strong multiplayer options and deadly situations that feel like having “a heart in one’s mouth.”

The epic graphics and surprising return to call of duty’s core proves innovative and extremely emotive, makes this game a delight for everyone.

Intense and nerve-wracking missions with improved actions and quality of graphics

The only issue this game has is that it has really few surprising situations and at certain points, it lacks new ideas. This CoD game could have provided for more astonishing situations and new ideas with more impactful missions.

That being said, you will never feel bored with its proficiency in graphics, the fear of being killed and moments of goosebumps with its powerful actions.

Its graphics and surprising effects will keep you glued to the game and will surely give you an experience of strong emotions. CoD:WWII has been released on three platforms and offers consistent experience on all of them including Play Station 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

World War II will definitely put gritty and fast-paced combat at the center of everything giving players the strong feeling of being part of a squad that is being tested to its limits.

A tighter version with great deal of fights, suspense and jaw-dropping actions to terrify you

The most amazing qualities of the game is that you never know what will happen next in. And don’t make the mistake of thinking you can easily clear any of its mission – you’d be wrong. Suspense is at its peak every time you play it. Be it a Nazi fight or something else, you step forward to kill your enemy and boom! You are fired back on or an alarm is activated. Every step you take decides your fate, each moment astonishing you in a new and different way.

Call of Duty: World War II is a pure verdict to gaming world as it has all the things to offer greatness, thrill and best experience to game lovers.