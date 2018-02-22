‘Call Me By Your Name’ cast joins The Trevor Project for pre-Oscar charity event

The Trevor Project and Foundation for the AIDS Monument have partnered up with the people who brought you Call Me by Your Name to coordinate a donate-to-win pre-Oscar dinner.

To enter, all you need to do is donate via Omaze to the causes, which are LGBTQ suicide and AIDS awareness. Each dollar amount donated gets you a certain number of entries. If you donate $10 you get 100 entries, $50 for 1000, $100 for 2,000 and so on, according to Omaze.

The winner and a guest will dine with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer and others from the award-winning movie the Saturday before the Academy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, March 4.

The experience includes toasting the nominees, taking a picture, and a spectacular conversation. Included is a copy of André Aciman’s Call Me by Your Name signed by André, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg and Academy Award nominees Timothée Chalamet, Luca Guadagnino (director and producer) and James Ivory (screenwriter). Travel and lodging will also be paid for.

Proceeds from the fundraising go to The Trevor Project, which is using the donations to help end suicide among the LGTBQ community. The organization provides emergency counseling, information while giving a network to LGBTQ youth to help prevent suicide. It also educates friends, family, and others who are involved with young people on LGBTQ-competent suicide prevention, what to detect and how to respond, and also supports policies that prevent suicide risk factors while allowing smoother entry into mental health services.

In addition, funds will go to the Foundation for The AIDS Monument to create The AIDS Monument, which will serve to remind us of the catastrophe affect AIDS has had globally and will stand for the goodwill of activists, family and friends, and leaders of the community. Both physical and interactive, the long-lasting Monument will be built in a public space in West Hollywood, California and is both symbols for the AIDS epidemic and raising awareness about AIDS.

Call Me By Your Name, based on The New York Times bestselling novel by Andre Aciman, is in contention to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the story follows two young men who start a relationship, a young grad student Oliver (Armie Hammer) and Elio (Timothée Chalamet) the 17-year-old son of his mentor and lodger. The film bounces around important conversations about art and politics while creating a serene scene of a happily filled love affair in Italy in the 1980s.

If you enter to win before Sun., Feb. 25 you could also win a limited edition blue vinyl of the CMBYN soundtrack signed by Sufjan Stevens.