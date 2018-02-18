‘Call Me by Your Name’ summer house goes up for sale

Anyone got $2.7 million that they’re willing to loan me?

Good news for all of you out there who casually have a couple million dollars to spend on a new summer home — the house featured in Call Me by Your Name is up for sale.

Located in Lombardy, Italy, the Perlman family home is now on the market for $2.7 million. Should you have this kind of money, you can purchase it right now on Home & Loft.

The house was built sometime around the 16th century, originally being used as a fortress. Now, it has 14 bedrooms and seven bathrooms — meaning you can basically bring all your friends and family along with you to Italy.

In Call Me by Your Name, this is the house in which Elio (Timothée Chalamet) lives with his family. Oliver (Armie Hammer) joins them for a summer as he’s doing research with Elio’s father, only for the two to fall in and out of love throughout the movie. Call Me by Your Name received much critical acclaim, now being nominated for four Oscars.

The bad news is that you may have to fight Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino for the property. According to IndieWire, Guadagnino knew about the home long before the film ever went into production, as he had a hand in redecorating the house with the ‘80s period detail.

“I feel like I’ll own that house forever,” Guadagnino told Architectural Digest. “I had the same sensation when I did I Am Love. I shot in this very important mansion in the center of Milan, and I never went back after the wrap but it’s mine. I’ll own that house forever.”

So, if you’re interested in owning the property, you might want to sign the deal on that lease sooner rather than later.