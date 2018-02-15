Camila Cabello drops her first solo tour dates

Miss Movin’ on who?
A little over a year after leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello has announced her first solo tour.
Named after the opening track of her debut album, Camila, the Never Be The Same Tour will kick off on April 9 at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver.
The artist has risen to the top of the charts since going solo with hits like ‘Havana‘ and ‘Bad Things’. These bops and more will be featured on her 16 date tour. Never Be The Same will be played in theatre-sized venues and concludes on April 16 at New York’s Terminal 5.
Tickets go on sale on February 16. Head on over to Camila’s website for more information!
Never Be The Same Tour Dates
April 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
April 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
April 11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
April 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
April 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
April 18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
April 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
April 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
April 22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
April 24 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
April 25 – Detroit, MI @The Fillmore Detroit
April 27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
April 28 – Montreal, QC @ Canada M Telus
April 29 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
May 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
May 4 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5