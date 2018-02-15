Camila Cabello drops her first solo tour dates

Miss Movin’ on who?

A little over a year after leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello has announced her first solo tour.

Named after the opening track of her debut album, Camila, the Never Be The Same Tour will kick off on April 9 at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver.

The artist has risen to the top of the charts since going solo with hits like ‘Havana‘ and ‘Bad Things’. These bops and more will be featured on her 16 date tour. Never Be The Same will be played in theatre-sized venues and concludes on April 16 at New York’s Terminal 5.

Tickets go on sale on February 16. Head on over to Camila’s website for more information!

Never Be The Same Tour Dates

April 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

April 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

April 11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

April 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

April 18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

April 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

April 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

April 22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

April 24 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 25 – Detroit, MI @The Fillmore Detroit

April 27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

April 28 – Montreal, QC @ Canada M Telus

April 29 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

May 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 4 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Where are you going to see Camila?