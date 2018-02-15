comments cash

Celebrities speak out on gun violence after Florida high school shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

“We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence.” ~ Reese Witherspoon

On Wed., Feb. 14, 17 innocent students were tragically murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

This is the 18th shooting in just the first month and a half of 2018, according to a gun reform advocacy group, Everytown for Gun Safety.

Many celebrities have spoken out on Twitter regarding the lack of response to the continued threat of gun violence and sent heartfelt messages to the victims.

Kim Kardashian West was among the first of celebrities to share her condolences and speak out on the issue.

Other celebrities followed, taking to Twitter to call for change. Among them included Ellen Degeneres, talk show host of Ellen. She wrote ‘No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country.’

Josh GadFrozen star and comedian, spoke out after receiving news that a child of one of his friends was a victim. ‘Pretend it’s normal.’ he says. ‘It’s not.’

Comedian Chelsea Handler took a stance, telling people of Twitter ‘We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November.’


Reese Witherspoon, of Big Little Lies, told Twitter ‘Enough is Enough.’

Best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on The Office, Rainn Wilson said ‘As we send our thoughts & prayers to the people of Parkland, Florida how about we, the people & govt of America, actually DO something abt gun violence.’

Ben Platt, known for originating the role as Evan in the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen, called on U.S. representatives. “I’m an actor with limited political knowledge. There are things I don’t understand,” the Pitch Perfect star said. “But I‘ve been trying to imagine being a representative or senator watching kids getting shot in school every day only in the U.S., then choosing to focus my immediate daily efforts on anything else.”

Pop icon Britney Spears shared her heartbreak on Twitter.

Do you think celebrities taking to social media helps the situation? Should they do more or do you not listen to them at all?

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Marina Hansen

Writing Intern

Movie watcher. Music listener. People watcher. Social justice warrior.