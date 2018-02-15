Celebrities speak out on gun violence after Florida high school shooting

“We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence.” ~ Reese Witherspoon

On Wed., Feb. 14, 17 innocent students were tragically murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

This is the 18th shooting in just the first month and a half of 2018, according to a gun reform advocacy group, Everytown for Gun Safety.

Many celebrities have spoken out on Twitter regarding the lack of response to the continued threat of gun violence and sent heartfelt messages to the victims.

Kim Kardashian West was among the first of celebrities to share her condolences and speak out on the issue.

We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 15, 2018

Other celebrities followed, taking to Twitter to call for change. Among them included Ellen Degeneres, talk show host of Ellen. She wrote ‘No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country.’

No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018

Josh Gad, Frozen star and comedian, spoke out after receiving news that a child of one of his friends was a victim. ‘Pretend it’s normal.’ he says. ‘It’s not.’

I am so angry tonight. I am so sad. I’m putting my phone down because we are debating sensible gun laws again. A child of one of our friend’s has a bullet in his chest & is critical condition because a 19 year old had access to a military weapon. Pretend it’s normal. It’s not. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 15, 2018

Comedian Chelsea Handler took a stance, telling people of Twitter ‘We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November.’

We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 14, 2018



Reese Witherspoon, of Big Little Lies, told Twitter ‘Enough is Enough.’

Heartbroken over the news of another school shooting. This is the 18th in 45 days of 2018. Students & teachers shouldn’t have to fear for their safety. We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence. My heart is w/ the people in Parkland, FL. Enough is enough. — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 15, 2018

Best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on The Office, Rainn Wilson said ‘As we send our thoughts & prayers to the people of Parkland, Florida how about we, the people & govt of America, actually DO something abt gun violence.’

Ben Platt, known for originating the role as Evan in the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen, called on U.S. representatives. “I’m an actor with limited political knowledge. There are things I don’t understand,” the Pitch Perfect star said. “But I‘ve been trying to imagine being a representative or senator watching kids getting shot in school every day only in the U.S., then choosing to focus my immediate daily efforts on anything else.”

Pop icon Britney Spears shared her heartbreak on Twitter.

Just heard the tragic news about Florida. My heart breaks for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Keeping the victims and their families in my thoughts 💛 #PrayForParkland pic.twitter.com/pNZRuBVo2T — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 15, 2018

Do you think celebrities taking to social media helps the situation? Should they do more or do you not listen to them at all?