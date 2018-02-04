‘Cloverfield 3’ is hitting Netflix TONIGHT, watch the first footage here

Okay, this one actually blew our minds.

You’re sitting there, watching the Super Bowl, and suddenly a new TV Spot for The Cloverfield Paradox comes on. Okay, that’s cool but expected, they’ve already said a new Cloverfield movie will hit Netflix sometime this spring so this isn’t a huge shocker. But then, the REAL announcement comes — forget this spring, you’ll be able to watch The Cloverfield Paradox tonight.

That’s right, it’s hitting Netflix tonight. This is cool. This is really really cool.

The trailer itself is a short thirty-seconds long. Perviously known as God Particle, The Cloverfield Paradox follows a team of astronaut who, according to Collider, “make a terrifying discovery that challenges all they know about the fabric of reality, as they desperately fight for survival.”

We’re guessing that terrifying discovery has something to do with the shot of the dismembered arm that’s somehow still moving, slowly creeping towards the cast of terrified space adventures. And, hey, if that’s not it, we only have to wait a few more hours before we can watch it on Netflix to find out what’s really going on.

The trailer also features a lot of footage from the first Cloverfield movie, which debuted ten years ago, which only begs the question — is The Cloverfield Paradox going to be connected this time. 10 Cloverfield Lane, released in 2016, took place in the same universe but didn’t feature any other commonalities with the original.

Will that be the case this time? Considering the word “Paradox” is in the title and the whole thing is in space, it seems to suggest that this might be the one to link them all together.

The Cloverfield Paradox is directed by Julius Onah and stars David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ziyi Zhang, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Brühl and Chris O’Dowd. J.J. Abrams also returns to produce. Watch the trailer here, check out the movie on Netflix later tonight and check back in with The Celebrity Cafe in the next couple of days for our review.