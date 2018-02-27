‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash planning to run for Congress in California

Stacey Dash, known for her supporting role in the cult classic 1995 film Clueless as well as for polarizing modern audiences, is filing paperwork to run for Congress in California.

According to CNN, the former actress and political commentator is planning to run in the 44th District of California, currently held by Democrat Nanette Barragan.

The 44th District went overwhelmingly to Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

Dash made the announcement via Twitter.

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

That was tweeted on February 9, 2018. She got closer to a confirmation last night.

Formal statements coming. For those mocking for the district I live in…open your minds. It’s time to for me to put up or shut up and I want to serve great people. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 26, 2018

Stacey Dash has been a polarizing figure in politics, as she touts her conservative ideology which includes statements in 2016 stating that the #OscarsSoWhite protests were “ludicrous” and that Black History Month was unnecessary. Her last appearance in the spotlight was at the 2016 Oscar ceremony when host Chris Rock called her on stage, mocking that she would be the new Academy director of “minority outreach.”

Watch the awkward appearance below.

In 2016, Dash wrote a memoir titled There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative. You can buy the book on Amazon.

So far, online there are mixed responses to her announcement. Some praising her for willingness to run. Others are not convinced that Dash, a Republican, will win in a district that includes Compton.

