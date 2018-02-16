Dana Vollmer, US Gold Medalist and Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, cardiologist give important information for American Heart Month

CVS has partnered with Go Red for Women to give free heart screenings on Wednesdays in February.

Dana Vollmer, earned many medals in swimming in the Olympic games, and is a happy wife and mother, but she like so many women in America suffer from a heart condition that if not properly managed could have had catastrophic results had it not been for the power of her own will and an expert medical team. Vollmer has been an ambassador for American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” program for many years now.

It is American Heart Month, and cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. In fact, these diseases kill one woman about every 80 seconds. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke and it is expected to double in women under 45, so it is essential that women get checked out by their doctors.

Enter CVS. Every Wednesday in February, during American Heart Month, CVS is doing free screenings.

This year, join us in the Go Red Commitment and take action in the fight against women’s heart disease and stroke at https://t.co/ZHtqiXyllc. pic.twitter.com/UC7aKZ5FQI — GoRedForWomen (@GoRedForWomen) February 15, 2018

Dana Vollmer was joined by Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, Cardiologist and American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Spokesperson to inform TheCelebrityCafe.com’s readers about Go Red for Women, what people need to be on the lookout for, important questions to ask your physician, what are the numbers every adult should know when it comes to cardiovascular health, what are the new blood pressure guidelines from the American Heart Association, how to get a free heart screening on Wednesdays in February from your local CVS, where people can help this important cause and more.

See full interview here:

Dana Vollmer and Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum support Go Red for Woman. You can learn more about this from the American Heart Association here.