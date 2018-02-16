comments cash

Dana Vollmer, US Gold Medalist and Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, cardiologist give important information for American Heart Month

CVS has partnered with Go Red for Women to give free heart screenings on Wednesdays in February.

Dana Vollmer, earned many medals in swimming in the Olympic games, and is a happy wife and mother, but she like so many women in America suffer from a heart condition that if not properly managed could have had catastrophic results had it not been for the power of her own will and an expert medical team.  Vollmer has been an ambassador for American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” program for many years now.

It is American Heart Month, and cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women.  In fact, these diseases kill one woman about every 80 seconds.  High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke and it is expected to double in women under 45, so it is essential that women get checked out by their doctors.

Enter CVS.  Every Wednesday in February, during American Heart Month, CVS is doing free screenings.

Dana Vollmer was joined by Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, Cardiologist and American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Spokesperson to inform TheCelebrityCafe.com’s readers about Go Red for Women, what people need to be on the lookout for, important questions to ask your physician, what are the numbers every adult should know when it comes to cardiovascular health, what are the new blood pressure guidelines from the American Heart Association, how to get a free heart screening on Wednesdays in February from your local CVS, where people can help this important cause and more.

See full interview here:

Dana Vollmer and Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum support Go Red for Woman.  You can learn more about this from the American Heart Association here.

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.