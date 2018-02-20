David Harbour goes to Antarctica to do the Hopper dance with penguins

Need we say more?

Fulfilling a promise that he made to fans, Stranger Things star David Harbour tweeted a video on Feb. 19 showing him dancing with penguins.

Back in January, Harbour made a promise to Greenpeace, asking the organization how many retweets it would take to “hone the Hopper dance?”

Hey @Greenpeace , how many retweets to send me someplace to tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies? Perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males… — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 21, 2018

Greenpeace responded by saying he had to get over 200k. That only took a mere matter of days, as it now has almost 28,000 retweets.

Hmm, if you get over 200k we’ll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic and dance with the penguins. #StrangerThings have happened https://t.co/qT78aIcKOw pic.twitter.com/LmmLceE17J — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) January 22, 2018

That set things in motion. Harbour then gave a press release via Entertainment Weekly saying, “Well, Greenpeace says the Weddell Sea and its surroundings are home to a precious ecosystem, vital to sustaining our future, And that there’s penguins there. And that I’ll get to waddle around with them, discuss their parenting techniques with them and yes, yes, dance with them. And that they’ll film it. And that maybe if [I] get enough support from everybody, they’ll gimme that video, so I can rent it out to you.”

Now he’s gone and done it. True to his word, Harbour went out to Antartica to show off his moves to some penguins. Before the dance, Harbour posted an initial video with the caption “stagefright…#ProtectAntarctica.”

ProtectTheAntartic.org is an online petition that’s being run by Greenpeace that’s trying to preserve Antarctica. Harbour went further with the social media campaign in the caption for the actual dancing video, saying “Here’s a petition to create the largest protected area in the world. Greenpeace has 1M sigs. Let’s give them 1.8.”

Cue the music.

https://t.co/29mTHvLYOA

here's a petition to create the largest protected area in the world.@Greenpeace has 1M sigs.

let's give them 1.8.

1.8 million.

1 for every proposed square km

for the 'guins.

here's me dancing with them,

as promised.

they don't have netflix.@Greenpeace ? pic.twitter.com/jjLBk2XOIr — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) February 20, 2018

You got to hand it to him, Harbour certainly has the moves — even when it such cold conditions and in front of a crowd he’s probably not used to.

David Harbour can be seen playing Hopper in the second season of Stranger Things and in the upcoming Hellboy reboot. He’s also all over social media doing similar crazy antics, as he recently tagged along for a high-school senior’s portrait photos and is said to soon be officiating a fan’s wedding.