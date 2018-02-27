Demi Lovato promotes mental health during world tour

Demi Lovato began her world tour with a heartfelt message.

Demo Lovato has actively advocated for mental health since 2010, as she herself has struggled with bipolar disorder. After the Florida shooting, the singer felt called to action once again.

Lovato reached out to a group survivors of the shooting, bringing them on stage at the kick off of her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour. She asked the 7,000 fans at the concert to send their support to those affected by the shooting.

“On February 14, one of the worst mass shootings in American history took place. These students were in school that day. Please welcome them to the stage,” she said.

The crowd watched as the brave survivors of the horrific shooting took to the stage, sharing their stories of survival.

“It has nothing to do with politics. It’s about healing.”

“It was how can we help these students heal from what they’ve been through?” Lovato said. “These students that came here today and shared their stories are so incredibly brave and courageous and they really are warriors in my eyes.”

In an interview with CBS News, Lovato shared her purpose behind her advocacy for mental health. “I want to share my journey with people and my story so that it can open people’s minds and see that there’s nothing wrong with you just because you have a mental illness,”

The Grammy award winner’s music is heavily influenced by her passion for mental health. Her business partner and support system, Mike Bayer, says “A lot of Demi’s music, it allows for healing, and it’s how do you turn sadness or just a tragic situation into inspiration and empowerment.”

This message is deeply incorporated into her music and concerts.

The singer plans on continuing to commit her art to destigmatizing mental illness. She displays bravery through her personal journey to recovery, giving help to those who need it along the way.

