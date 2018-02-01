Production of the sixth and final season of Netflix’s House of Cards is now officially underway as Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear join the cast after the absence of Kevin Spacey.

House of Cards production was shut down this past October after the allegations of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey were brought to light, so Netflix and Media Richest Capital could ensure that the set was a safe place for all employees. Netflix then cut all ties with Spacey and began developing a plan for how House of Cards would continue.

Now, it appears, the show will be moving forward with Robin Wright in the lead role. The final House of Cards season will consist of eight episodes and will also see Michael Kelly, Campbell Scott, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Boris McGiver and Derek Cecil star.

Add Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear on to that cast list as well. No details on what character they will be playing or how they will serve the story as of yet, other than the fact that the two will be playing siblings, according to Variety.

Diane Lane is best known for winning the Academy Award in 2003 for her role in Unfaithful. She’s also been in Under the Tuscan Sun, Must Love Dogs, The Perfect Storm and Chaplin. Additionally, she can be seen playing Martha Kent in recent DC films Justice League and Batman v. Superman, as well as the upcoming Amazon series The Romanoffs.

Greg Kinnear is the actor known for roles such as As Good as It Gets, You’ve Got Mail, The Kennedys and recently Brigsby Bear. In 2006 he received an Oscar nomination for his role in Little Miss Sunshine.

No word yet on when the final season of House of Cards will be released on Netflix. We’re guessing it’s still going to be awhile.