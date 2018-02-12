Director Michael Haneke criticizes #MeToo movement

Michael Haneke, the 75-year-old Austrian director and two-time Academy Award nominee, spoke about his doubt in the #metoo movement currently eclipsing the entertainment business.

In an interview with Kurier, an Austrian news site, on Friday, Haneke spoke about what he thinks about it all. The interview starts with questions about his new TV series. Then, the interviewer asked about his opinion on the movement.

“Oh God, do not ask me about it. As a man, you should hardly say anything more about this topic,” Haneke responded. He followed up claiming that any form of “rape or coercion is punishable.” But, he finds the “prejudice hysteria” absolutely disgusting.

Haneke said that “any shitstorm that even breaks through the internet forums of serious newspapers after such ‘revelations’ poison the social climate.” He added that he is worried about the “new, man-hating Puritanism, coming in the wake of the #Metoo movement.”

He concluded the interview stating that “the witch hunt should be left in the Middle Ages.”