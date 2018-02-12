comments cash

Director Michael Haneke criticizes #MeToo movement

Michael Haneke, the 75-year-old Austrian director and two-time Academy Award nominee, spoke about his doubt in the #metoo movement currently eclipsing the entertainment business.

In an interview with Kurier, an Austrian news site, on Friday, Haneke spoke about what he thinks about it all. The interview starts with questions about his new TV series. Then, the interviewer asked about his opinion on the movement.

“Oh God, do not ask me about it. As a man, you should hardly say anything more about this topic,” Haneke responded. He followed up claiming that any form of “rape or coercion is punishable.” But, he finds the “prejudice hysteria” absolutely disgusting.

Haneke said that “any shitstorm that even breaks through the internet forums of serious newspapers after such ‘revelations’ poison the social climate.” He added that he is worried about the “new, man-hating Puritanism, coming in the wake of the #Metoo movement.”

He concluded the interview stating that “the witch hunt should be left in the Middle Ages.”

“I can imagine what you can read on the net after this interview: Haneke, the male chauvinist pig,” was his closing statement.That may not be the exact words, but some on Twitter did respond to his comments.https://twitter.com/fidus/status/963099236962373633

What do you think about what Michael Hanke said about the #MeToo movement? Do you think he could be right or is he totally wrong? Tell us below!

