Donald Glover’s FX series ‘Atlanta’ gets season 2 premiere date

The hit FX comedy series Atlanta, created by Golden Globe award winning actor and show writer Donald Glover, is set to premiere its second season on Thurs., March 1 at 10 p.m.

Atlanta last aired in November 2016, following a 10-episode first season which won 27 different awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Donald Glover).

Just remembered @AtlantaFX is one week away, it’s been a long wait pic.twitter.com/mm79Ja0t9Z — ∀ (@TheGirlAva) February 22, 2018

The series follows Earn (Glover) and his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) aka “Paper Boi,” as they grind their way through the obstacle course of the Atlanta rap industry. As their journey takes shape, they collide with societal and monetary matters, bridging the hurdles involving race, poverty, parenting, and relationships.

During Atlanta’s hiatus, the show’s creator was busy working on other projects like music and film. Glover released his third studio album as Childish Gambino with “Awaken My Love” in 2016, which he was nominated for five Grammy Awards in 2018, including Album Of the Year and Record of the Year for “Redbone,” ultimately winning the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Glover will also star as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story which is set to be released in theatres May 25, 2018.

